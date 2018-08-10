Toto Responds To Weezer Cover With An Official Edition Of “Hash Pipe”
August 10, 2018
You know by now that Weezer has their biggest hit in a decade with their take on Toto’s classic “Africa”.
The song is everywhere and even Weird Al has gotten in on the action.
Well, after a live response from Toto last week, we now have an official studio version of “Hash Pipe” from the band.
Weezer Called - Toto Replied— TOTO (@toto99com) August 10, 2018
Here It Is - "Hash Pipe"
Stream, download here:https://t.co/yDzhScOc3F#TOTOHASHPIPE
Check out Toto’s version below, complete with sparkling keyboards and sneering vocals from Joseph Williams.
