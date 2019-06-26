Woodstock 50 Applies for New Location, Talks with New Producer

After losing their location earlier this month, Woodstock 50 is looking to get back on track with an application to move the ill-fated festival to another potential place in Upstate New York.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports that organizers for the event have applied for a permit to hold Woodstock 50 at Vernon Downs from August 15th through the 18th. The casino, hotel, and race track is located in Vernon, NY and has a reported capacity of 50,000 people. That's significantly smaller than the original plans to host 150,000 for the anniversary concert. The reduced size would also mean no camping, as attendees would be shuttled to two off-site camping locations.

The application has yet to be approved, as the location looks into infrastructure and staffing support for the potential concert. “It’s very involved,” shared Town of Vernon Supervisor Randy Watson.

Originally slated to include Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, and The Killers, Woodstock 50 has suffered countless setbacks on the way to an event less than two months away. From artist payments to financial-backer fallout, the concert has been in question for months, with organizers insisting the show will go on.

In addition to a new location, organizers are also in talks for a new producer for the festival. Billboard reports that KAABOO event producer Jason Felts has been in talks with Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang and the others attempting to execute the latest edition of Woodstock. Neither side has officially commented on the relationship as of yet.

Woodstock 50 was originally slated for August 15th through August 18th. Tickets have yet to go on-sale.