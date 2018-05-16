Michigan State University Reaches $500 Million Settlement With Larry Nassar's Sexual Assault Victims

TMZ reports Michigan State University has agreed to pay a $500 million settlement to the 322 female athletes who were sexually assaulted by former MSU doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar, who pled guilty, and currently in prison, is doing more years than calculators care to count!

Nassar utilized what were supposedly routine medical treatments to assault his victims, which include softball, gymnastics, track and field, volleyball and rowing team members.

Best wishes to the victims in their healing, and towards their.