Feb 5, 2018; Charlotte, MI, USA; Larry Nassar listens as he is sentenced Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Judge Janice Cunningham's Eaton County Court

Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State via USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State University Reaches $500 Million Settlement With Larry Nassar's Sexual Assault Victims

May 16, 2018

TMZ reports Michigan State University has agreed to pay a $500 million settlement to the 322 female athletes who were sexually assaulted by former MSU doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar, who pled guilty, and currently in prison, is doing more years than calculators care to count!

Nassar utilized what were supposedly routine medical treatments to assault his victims, which include softball, gymnastics, track and field, volleyball and rowing team members.

Best wishes to the victims in their healing

 

 

