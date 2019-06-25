Uggg! Who Made These Chicago Whataburger T-Shirts?

OH HELL NO! This gets you FIRED FROM AMERICA!

It was bad enough that a Chicago Company bought out Whataburger, but what this t shirt company did is suer to make us Texans out right hangry!!!

A Midwest company created a T-shirt with the words "Chicago's Most Famous Texas Hamburger chain".

Chicago shop taunts Texans with Whataburger T-shirt: “Chicago’s Most Famous Texas Hamburger Chain” https://t.co/h96wyVbKqO pic.twitter.com/jVdB7GlTAY — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) June 24, 2019

Let's start a change.org petition to get our Whataburger back!