1 In 5 Texans Admit To Drinking While Working From Home

A lot of us are still trying to adjust this new way of life working from home.

That means that plenty of us might knock back a few cold ones at the end of the day to take the edge off. Well, a new survey has found that there are PLENTY of us who imbibe while STILL on the clock.

Alcohol.org completes the survey of nearly 3,000 participants, and found that across the country, more than one-third of respondents said they believe they will drink more alcohol than usual during this self-isolation, with beer being the most commonly consumed beverage while working from home.

22% of Texans admitted to drinking while working from home, which is actually below the national average of 32%. 41% of Oklahomans admitted to drinking while on the clock, and the state with the highest average of drinkers was Hawaii with 67% admitting to drinking on the clock. Arkansas had the lowest national average with only 8% of workers doing so.

The most commonly consumed beverage during isolation was beer (38%), followed by cocktails (26%), wine (21%), and straight spirits (15%).

Men were most likely to drink beer (44%), followed by wine (22%), straight spirits (22%), and then cocktails (11%). Women were more likely to be drinking cocktails (38%), followed by beer (33%), wine (24%) and then straight spirits (5%).

Via Times Record News