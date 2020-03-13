10% Of Surveyed Parents Admit To Having A Favorite Child

A new survey has found that one in ten parents admit to having a favorite child.

And chance are, if you are the youngest sibling, YOU are the favorite!

According to the survey from YouGov, arents with two children who admit to having a favorite overwhelmingly (62%) prefer the youngest, while 30% say they prefer the eldest. These are similar numbers to parents with three or more children who favor one above the others. Though many (43%) prefer the youngest, a third (34%) prefer the middle, and unfortunately, fewer (19%) prefer the eldest.

And if you believe these revelations don’t cause any tensions within the family, you are absolutely wrong!

a third of people who believe their parents had a favorite while they were growing up, and that it permanently damaged family ties. This figure is higher for women than men, and peaks among people aged between 35 and 44.

Via YouGov