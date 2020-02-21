100-Year-Old House In Dallas Wrongly Torn Down By Demolition Company In Horrible Accident

Irving-based demolition company JR’s Demolition had an active permit to tear down the home at 5336 Richard Avenue in the Vickery Place neighborhood.

Unfortunaely, they did not tear down the home at 5336 Richard Avenue.

Instead, the crew from JR's Demolition accidentally tore down the almost 100-year-old home located at 5532 Richard Avenue, a home the neighborhood affectionately referred to as the "pink house." Luckily, the house was not occupied, and almost completely empty save for a few tools, but the it had a special, sentimental meaning for the owner.

Jeremy Wenninger bought the home in 2019 after the previous owner, a friend of his, passed away due to illness. He said, "I stood in the kitchen when my friend was dying, two months before she passed [in 2018] and she asked me if I would save her home and not bulldoze it. And I did everything in my power to make that happen and I feel like I’ve just been knocked off my feet."

Video of He inherited this home. Then it got demolished by mistake

Owner of JR's Demolition Bobby Lindamood told WFAA they made a terrible mistake, but thought they were at the correct location. He said, "The house wasn’t marked [with an address] and it had no power and no gas. All I can say is I’m sorry. It’s our worst mistake and we’ll make it right."

The home was built in 1923, and hadn't been lived in since the previous owner passed. Renovations had begun, however.

Via WFAA