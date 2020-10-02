10.02.20 Republican or Democrat?

It's time Miles in the Morning got serious.

In this highly contest and divise world we're living in, Miles in the Morning decided to dive into a world they normally stay away from: politics.

They took a list of ordinary, mundane things, and decided if those items were in fact Republican or Democrat.

They launch headfirst into some of the most controversial of items, including Lawn Care...Skinny Dipping...Reading Glasses...BBQ Grills...and even Doughnut Holes.

Republican or Democrat, what say YOU?

The List:

Coffee Mugs

Bubble Tape Bubble Gum

Toothbrushes

Flower Vases

Reading Glasses

DVDs

Vinyl Albums

Yeti Tumblers

Wireless Ear Buds

French Press

BBQ Grills

Motorcycles

Tennis Balls

Food Buffets

Personal Trainers

Tanning Salons

Sleeping In

Bumper Stickers

Doughnuts

Doughnut Holes

Skinny Dipping

Botox

Belts

Stuffed Animals

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches

Smoking Pipes

Fax Machines

Socks

Oceans

Camping

Acoustic Guitars

Cursive Handwriting

Soda Pop

Facial hair

Lawn Care