10.02.20 Republican or Democrat?
It's time Miles in the Morning got serious.
In this highly contest and divise world we're living in, Miles in the Morning decided to dive into a world they normally stay away from: politics.
They took a list of ordinary, mundane things, and decided if those items were in fact Republican or Democrat.
They launch headfirst into some of the most controversial of items, including Lawn Care...Skinny Dipping...Reading Glasses...BBQ Grills...and even Doughnut Holes.
Republican or Democrat, what say YOU?
The List:
Coffee Mugs
Bubble Tape Bubble Gum
Toothbrushes
Flower Vases
Reading Glasses
DVDs
Vinyl Albums
Yeti Tumblers
Wireless Ear Buds
French Press
BBQ Grills
Motorcycles
Tennis Balls
Food Buffets
Personal Trainers
Tanning Salons
Sleeping In
Bumper Stickers
Doughnuts
Doughnut Holes
Skinny Dipping
Botox
Belts
Stuffed Animals
Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches
Smoking Pipes
Fax Machines
Socks
Oceans
Camping
Acoustic Guitars
Cursive Handwriting
Soda Pop
Facial hair
Lawn Care