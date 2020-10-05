10.05.20 Homemade Halloween Costumes

October 5, 2020
Miles In The Morning
With Halloween right around the corner, it's only natural to start thinking about your Halloween costume.

It's so easy nowadays with stores like Spirit Halloween to find the perfect outfit, but what about back when those stores weren't available?

How many of our mothers went to Hancock Fabris and MADE our Halloween costumes?

Miles in the Morning opened the memory vault and remembered all of THEIR favorite cosumtes their mothers made, and wanted to know all of YOURS.

