10.06.20 New Partner Still Living With Their Ex

Jeff's friend living in the Atlanta area has an interesting dilemma.

His friend began dating this woman with a rather unsual living circumstance.

Due to the pandemic, she is STILL LIVING with her ex in the house they used to share.

By all accounts, the relationship between the two exes is strictly platonic and very amicable, but his friend still finds it weird that every time he hangs out with her at her house, her ex boyfriend is there. It's his house too after all!

She lives in the master bedroom, and he can't help but think that whenever he sleeps over, he is sleeping in the SAME bed her ex used to.

Should he be worried that his new girlfriend is still so close (literally) to his ex, or is he making up this problem entirely in his head?