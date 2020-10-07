10.07.20 Jeff Sees Interesting Vanity License Plate

October 7, 2020
Miles In The Morning
A few days ago, Sybil Summers posted a hilarious blog about a local TikTok star who went out to Highland Park Village and asked the owners of expensive cars what they did for a living.

Asking Luxury car owners what they do pt.1 filmed with @grantalter1

A post shared by Daniel Macdonald (@itsdanielmac) on

Well, one day Jeff and his wife Zulie were hanging out at Highland Park Village grabbing some coffee, and Jeff spotted a parked car with a rather...interesting vanity license plate.

Ummmnm ------ #vanityplate

A post shared by Jeff Miles (@kluvmiles) on

Well it turns out that isn't the only car that can be spotted driving around North Texas with a memorable license plate!

 

