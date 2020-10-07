10.07.20 - Oh Wow Wednesday Facts Of The Day

Every Wednesday along with playing some of your favorite songs you may not have heard in a while, Miles in the Morning likes to give you some of our favorite Oh Wow Wednesday Facts of the Day!

Here are our favorite facts from September 30, 2020!

"Satisfied" - Richard Marx

Marx says this is written as an homage to the working man doing all the work he knew they would rather not be doing. He said in an interview it’s “sort of a sense of if you hang in there, then maybe you get to the point where you're satisfied with the work that you've done and you can also just enjoy your life - it's not all about punching a clock.”

"Chains Of Love" - Erasure

Singer Andy Bell says the song is about coming together and breaking down the barriers that divide us.

"Heart And Soul" - T'Pau

Band member Ron Rogers accidentally wrote the song after he bought a new keyboard with a built-in sequencer and didn't know how to use it. He randomly pressed some buttons that was the beginning of the bass riff.

"No One Is To Blame" - Howard Jones

This was Jones’ biggest hit in America, but when played for a record executive, he was told it was nothing more than a “B-side.”