10.08.20 Jeff's Embarrassing "Noods" Pic

So the other day, Miles in the Morning talked about a new promotion Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is holding where they encourage you to send "noods" to your friends.

Sending hot and steamy noods lets people know you care. Tweet us using #SendNoods and #Giveaway for the chance to send noods.



No purchase necessary. 18+ 10/6 - 10/11 while supplies last. Rules @ https://t.co/v3FCaSGdaK pic.twitter.com/YH1Z6awdeW — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) October 6, 2020

Well of course, Jeff and Luckey took this opportunity to post their noods on Instagram for the entire world to see.

Unfortunately for Jeff, he's having some regrets.

He think his pic is too sexy, and is worried some folks might not be in on the joke.

What should he do? Leave the pic up, or delete it from the world forever?