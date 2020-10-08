10.08.20 Jeff's Embarrassing "Noods" Pic

October 8, 2020
So the other day, Miles in the Morning talked about a new promotion Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is holding where they encourage you to send "noods" to your friends.

Well of course, Jeff and Luckey took this opportunity to post their noods on Instagram for the entire world to see.

SEND NOODS ------ Ok @kraft_macandcheese i gotchu #sendnoods

A post shared by Jeff Miles (@kluvmiles) on

Don’t worry it’s trending. #SendNoods @kraft_macandcheese

A post shared by Alex Luckey (@itsalexluckey) on

Unfortunately for Jeff, he's having some regrets.

He think his pic is too sexy, and is worried some folks might not be in on the joke.

What should he do?  Leave the pic up, or delete it from the world forever?

