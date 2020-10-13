10.13.20 Rebekah's Major Announcement

Rebekah dropped a bombshell of an announcement on Miles in the Morning this morning.

One that is life-altering, and sorry Rebekah's mom, it's not that.

Rebekah is going to be on The Kelly Clarkson Show!

Rebekah recently filmed a segment for Clarkson's show that involves her podcast Haunted AF, of which she does with her friend and local media personality Julie Fisk. The two got the call from Kelly Clarkson that they would love to have the two on the show to discuss all these ghosts!

Rebekah's segment tentatively will air the day before Halloween October 30, and be sure to check out Haunted AF, available wherever you get your podcasts!