10.14.20 - Oh Wow Wednesday Facts Of The Day

Songs of the Day!

"Time (Clock Of The Heart) - Culture Club

This song is a response to the notion to "just give it time," and according to Boy George, “time doesn't always make a relationship work.”

"No More Words" - Berlin

This song was featured in the 1985 movie "Vision Quest," which was Madonna’s first appearance in a major motion picture.

"Invincible" - Pat Benatar

This was the theme song to the movie "The Legend of Billie Jean," which was a box office bomb. Before performing it in concerts, Benatar often says "This is from one of the worst movies ever made," and rumor has it, the movie took so long to get a DVD release because she refused to sign off on the rights.

"R.O.C.K. In The USA" - John Mellencamp

The song almost didn’t appear on the album "Scarecrow." Mellencamp said in an interview, “It was one of those absolute last-split-second decisions. I was only including it on the cassette and CD copies of 'Scarecrow' as a bonus party track, but my manager loved the energy of it and I thought, 'Yeah! What the hell!'"