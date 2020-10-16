10.16.20 Husband Stops Wearing Wedding Ring
October 16, 2020
Rebekah's friend is having a bit of an issue with her marriage.
She's noticed that lately, her husband has stopped wearing his wedding ring more and more. It started with a day at a time, and has involved to days, weeks, and even months without wearing his ring.
This has Rebekah's friend worried a little bit. She's worried that her husband is potentially cheating on her! Why else would he be wearing the ring less and less, right?
So this brought up the question: Is it ever ok for a husband, or anybody in a relationship for that matter, to stop wearing their wedding ring?