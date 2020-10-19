10.19.20 Woman wants to expose friend for cheating on his fiancé

Today, Miles in the Morning received an e-mail that required the input of Dr. Miles.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, is married, and her husband accidentally spilled the beans about another couple they are friends with. Apparently, that couple is getting ready to be married, but this anonymous woman just found out that the future groom CHEATED on his future bride. The woman is just now finding out this information because apparently, everybody in the friend group with this knowledge KNEW she would blow up the cheater.

Now she's at an empasse. She doesn't want to go to the wedding because she'll look like a jerk, but she'll admittedly have a hard time enjoying it because she knows that the groom is a cheater. AND, she's weighing the options of actually telling the woman that she was cheated on. The event happened almost a year ago, too!

So what should she do? Dr. Miles tries to answer this conundrum!