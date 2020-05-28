103-Year-Old Great-Great-Grandmother Beats The Coronavirus, Celebrates With A Cold Beer

Three weeks ago, Shelley Gunn of Easton, Massachusetts was preparing to say her final goodbyes to her 103-year-old grandmother.

Jennie Stejna had contractes the Coronavirus, and was prepared to move on. When Shelley's husband Adam asked Stejna if she was ready to go to heaven, she responded "Hell yeah."

A few days later, however, Stejna was showing signs of improvement. And on May 13, the family received the good news: their 103-year-old Polish great-great-grandmother had beaten the Coronavirus. Adam said, "This feisty old Polish grandmother of ours officially beat the coronavirus. We’re truly very thankful."

In celebration, the hospital staff gave Stejna a treat she hadn't had in a while, an ice cold Bud Light.

Stejna was the first resident in the nursing home to recover from the coronavirus. They still have 33 active cases.

Stejna has lived in Massachusetts her entire life, and has two children, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren

