104-Year-Old Marine Corp Veteran Seeking Valentine's Cards To Add To His Collection

Maj. Bill White is a 104-year-old Marine Corp veteran from Stockton, California.

Video of 104 years old Battle of Iwo Jima Hero Major Bill White Sings the Marines Hymn on his birthday

He earned a Purple Heart for his role in the Battle of Iwo Jima, where he was wounded while leading his Marines toward the front lines as they were being fired on by Japanese soldiers. He recently told FOX40, "When I was wounded, I didn’t have any choice in the matter. A grenade blow up about 6 inches from me. I’m still here. I'm 104. Can’t complain."

These days, Maj. White enjoys scrapbooking, so he's made a special request. He wants as many Valentine's Day cards from as many people as possible in order to add to his collection. He said, "I'll save every one of them like I've been saving little things that have come up until right now and they’ll be a personal part of my history."

As for how he's lived such a long life, White offered some sage advice. "Just keep breathing."

Via FOX59