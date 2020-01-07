1.07.20 Fired From America - Kylie Jenner Fur Slippers

January 7, 2020
Miles In The Morning
We know Kylie Jenner was just trying to spread some awareness about the Australia bushfires.

We get it.

But maybe you should think ahead about posting a picture bringing awareness to the half billions animals suffering the ravaging flames, and then shortly after posting about your $1,500 mink fur slippers.

Minks are animals too, ya know.

Fired from Amerca.

