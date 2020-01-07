1.07.20 Fired From America - Kylie Jenner Fur Slippers

We know Kylie Jenner was just trying to spread some awareness about the Australia bushfires.

We get it.

But maybe you should think ahead about posting a picture bringing awareness to the half billions animals suffering the ravaging flames, and then shortly after posting about your $1,500 mink fur slippers.

Minks are animals too, ya know.

Kylie posting about how she is feeling heartbroken about the death of animals in Australia due to fire and then posting her wearing a slipper made of minks fur is the biggest hypocrisy of 2020... pic.twitter.com/odq866E9Ji — Pop Crave (@popcrayye) January 6, 2020

