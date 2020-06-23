11-Month-Old Thinks Her Name Is "Alexa" After Hearing Parents Use Amazon Echo Device

28-year-old Charlotte Moultrie has a problem with her 11-month-old daughter Emily.

Emily does not respond to her own name. In fact, she ignores any calls for her until her mother calls her "Alexa." Apparantly, baby Emily got so used to hearing her mother and father, Andy, use their Echo device she thinks her name is "Alexa!"

Video of Adorable Baby Thinks Her Name Is Alexa

The couple had gotten the Amazon Echo when Emily was just 5-years-old, and had been using it ever since.

The couple originally posted the video to TikTok, where one user commented that ""You can change Alexa to respond to your chosen name in the settings." Charlotte replied, "Done and changed. We do it manually now mostly! Hahah."

Via TooFab