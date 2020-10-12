11-year-old steals school bus, leads police on chase before crashing into a tree

Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana are charging an 11-year-old with stealing a school bus.

The boy saw the bus parked at a Head Start school Sunday afternoon, climbed inside, and figured out how to start it. He then led the police on a chase which culinated in a crash outside of his home. Luckily, thought the bus took major damage, nobody was hurt in the incident.

A witness said, "Thank goodness he was okay. He was safe, but it was not your typical Sunday afternoon occurrence for sure, so, we're, we're blessed in that it didn't do any more damage than it did."

Video of RAW VIDEO: Boy crashes stolen school bus in chase with cops, police say

The 11-year-old was arrested, and is being charged with theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight, damage to property, and assault.

Via CBS 21