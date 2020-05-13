113-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Becomes Oldest Person To Beat The Coronavirus

May 13, 2020
Senior, Elderly, Woman, Patient, Hospital Bed, IV

Maria Branyas is a 113-year-old great-grandmother of 13 living in the eastern city of Olot, Spain.

She lived through both World Wars, the Spanish Civil War, and now, Branyas has become the oldest person to recover from, and beat, the Coronavirus.

Branyas, who is also allegedly the oldest person in Spain, was diagnosed with the virus in April, and for the most part was "virtually asymptomatic."  Branyas' daughter Rosa Moret described her mother as a "strong and positive" person.  Now, her family awaits the moment they can visit once she is out of isolation.

