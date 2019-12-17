12.16.19 Fired From America - Porch Pirate Leaves Note
December 17, 2019
Categories:
Boy this makes our blood boil.
It's one thing for someone to steal a package off your porch, but for them to go ahead and leave a note behind taunting you for it????
Fired from America.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
18 Dec
Join the KLUV crew at Nebraska Furniture Mart! Nebraska Furniture Mart
19 Dec
19 Dec
Cher: Here We Go Again Tour American Airlines Center
20 Dec
Join the KLUV crew at Royal Blue Grocery for North Texas Food Bank! Royal Blue Grocery
29 Dec
The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical Majestic Theatre