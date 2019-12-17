12.17.19 Fired From America - Thief Locked Inside Store

We've all daydreamed about what it would be like to be locked in our favorite store overnight.

Well, this fella kind of got to live out the experience. Except with a few key differences.

It was a convenience store...that he tried to rob. The clerk locked him inside to make time for the police to arrive at the scene, and naturally, the guy tried to break out.

His choice of weapon to try and break the door, however, leaves a lot to be desired.

Fired from America.