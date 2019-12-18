12.18.19 Fired From America - Creepy Ho Ho Ho
December 18, 2019
Categories:
What happens when you get caught breaking into someone's home?
This fella decided to immediately hide in a closet. The family found him however, so he decided to take this home invasion's crepp factor to a whole new level.
Fired from America.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
19 Dec
19 Dec
Cher: Here We Go Again Tour American Airlines Center
20 Dec
Join the KLUV crew at Royal Blue Grocery for North Texas Food Bank! Royal Blue Grocery
29 Dec
The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical Majestic Theatre
29 Dec
Mannheim Steamroller The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory