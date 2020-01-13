130-Year-Old Tortoise Had So Much Sex, He Saved His Entire Species

Diego is a giant tortoise originally from Espanola, part of the Galapagos Islands.

Diego is being credited as saving his species, thanks to his rampant "playboy" lifestyle.

He would be shipped from his new home at the San Diego Zoo back to Espanola for a special breeding program. At the beginning of this campaign, there were just two males and 12 females of his species alive on the island. With Diego's help, the island's tortoise population boosted to over 2,000. The Galapagos National Parks service believe the 100-year-old Diego is the patriarch of around 40% of that population.

Park director Jorge Carrion said, "He's contributed a large percentage to the lineage that we are returning to Espanola. There's a feeling of happiness to have the possibility of returning that tortoise to his natural state."

A total of 15 tortoises took part in the breeding program, though Diego by far was the biggest contributor.

Via CNN