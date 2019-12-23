17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest To Receive Master's Degree From TCU

Carson Huey-You began his education career at Texas Christian University in 2012 at the age of 10.

He later became the youngest person to ever graduate college in Texas, completing his undergraduate in physics at the age of 14.

Video of Meet The 14-Year-Old Quantum Physics Whiz Who’s Already Graduating College | TODAY

Carson didn't stop there, however.

This past Saturday, he became the youngest person in Texas to receive his Master's degree, where he accepted his Master's in physics at the age of 17.

So proud of our @TCU youngest master’s graduate, 17-year Carson Huey-You, who gets a Physics degree today. Kudos to his mom, Claretta, brother Cannon, mentor extraordinaire, @MagsRit @TCU_CSE and his community of supporters at TCU. Congratulations, Carson! ------ pic.twitter.com/CZdgyUYxk5 — Amiso George (@tampriye) December 21, 2019

Carson's younger brother Cannan is following in his brother's footsteps as well, as began college at TCU at the age of 11. Now 14, he is working towards his degree in electrical engineering.

Now complete with a Master's it's back to TCU again for Carson as he works towards earning his PhD

Via Fox 4