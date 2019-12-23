17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest To Receive Master's Degree From TCU

December 23, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Carson Huey-You began his education career at Texas Christian University in 2012 at the age of 10.

He later became the youngest person to ever graduate college in Texas, completing his undergraduate in physics at the age of 14.

Carson didn't stop there, however.

This past Saturday, he became the youngest person in Texas to receive his Master's degree, where he accepted his Master's in physics at the age of 17.

Carson's younger brother Cannan is following in his brother's footsteps as well, as began college at TCU at the age of 11.  Now 14, he is working towards his degree in electrical engineering.  

Now complete with a Master's it's back to TCU again for Carson as he works towards earning his PhD

Via Fox 4  

 

 

