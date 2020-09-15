19-Year-Old Steals Thong That's Hanging To Dry Not Realizing It Belongs To A Dude

A teenager in Japan thought he made the ultimate score when he saw the pair of underwear drying on the balcony of a ground floor apartment.

He lifted the thong and made his escape before the family living in the unit could stop him, but this 19-year-old was in for a rude surprise.

He thought he lifted a pair of women's underwear. Turns out, the thong belonged to a 38-year-old man!

“He’ll never steal another pair of panties again!” https://t.co/kbmOaZ5qz9 — SoraNews24 (@RocketNews24En) September 14, 2020

The police were able to identify the perp through security camera footage. When they questioned the 19-year-old on why he would steal a man's G-string, the teen allegedly said, "No way was it for men…"

Police ended up finding several items of women's clothing in the 19-year-old's apartment.

Via Sora News 24