19-Year-Old Steals Thong That's Hanging To Dry Not Realizing It Belongs To A Dude

September 15, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Underwear, Panties, Thong, Clothespins, Clothesline

(Photo by Getty Images)

A teenager in Japan thought he made the ultimate score when he saw the pair of underwear drying on the balcony of a ground floor apartment.

He lifted the thong and made his escape before the family living in the unit could stop him, but this 19-year-old was in for a rude surprise.

He thought he lifted a pair of women's underwear.  Turns out, the thong belonged to a 38-year-old man!

The police were able to identify the perp through security camera footage.  When they questioned the 19-year-old on why he would steal a man's G-string, the teen allegedly said, "No way was it for men…"

Police ended up finding several items of women's clothing in the 19-year-old's apartment.

Via Sora News 24

