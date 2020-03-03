3.03.20 - Leaning Tower Of Dallas Crane Operator

March 3, 2020
It finally happened.   The Leaning Tower of Dallas fell.

A failed implosion turned into a three-hour demoltion which turned into a two-week extravaganza with the world's tiniest wrecking ball.  But finally, the Leaning Tower of Dallas is no more.

To find out just what exactly took the demolition so long, Miles in the Morning talked with David Kirkendall, who was actually the crane operator who worked on the Leaning Tower all these weeks.  

Miles in the Morning dives into why exactly they decided to swing the world's tiniest ball...

 

