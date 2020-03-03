3.03.20 - Leaning Tower Of Dallas Crane Operator
March 3, 2020
It finally happened. The Leaning Tower of Dallas fell.
Making sure she don’t fall. Yes, it’s windy. And please don’t mention the grey hairs.
A failed implosion turned into a three-hour demoltion which turned into a two-week extravaganza with the world's tiniest wrecking ball. But finally, the Leaning Tower of Dallas is no more.
Did this just happen???? @LeaningTower pic.twitter.com/IHLurxOeEA— 98.7 KLUV (@KLUV987) March 2, 2020
To find out just what exactly took the demolition so long, Miles in the Morning talked with David Kirkendall, who was actually the crane operator who worked on the Leaning Tower all these weeks.
Miles in the Morning dives into why exactly they decided to swing the world's tiniest ball...