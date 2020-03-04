3.04.20 - Ways You Meet Your Spouse

In the days of dating apps and sliding into the DMs, there's something to be said about meeting your significant other randomly out in the wild.

To start, Rebekah told a great story about witnessing the attempted pick up of a guy idling next to random woman at a stop light. He tried everything to get her attention, from motioning her to roll down her window to waving his arms, but she wouldn't budge.

Back in the day, that might have been a "normal" way to find a date, but by tiday's standards, that's downright creepy!

Is there something to be said about meeting your significant other randomly in nature, or is it through dating apps and DMs just the way of the future?