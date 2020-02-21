38-Year-Old Mom Inspires After Conquering Fears Of Doing A Backflip

38-year-old Nicole Clemens quit gymnastics at a young age because she was scared of executing a backflip.

All these years, she never let those feelings of dissapointment go. And now, the mother of two is proud to have finally conquered those fears.

Clemens wrote on Twitter, "In the spirit of being freaking proud of myself and also knowing I’m about to be fat shamed on the Internet, I present to you me, a 38 year old mom and teacher, doing a thing I was afraid to do when I was a 14 year old gymnast. Next week: add a full (and straighten my legs).”

In the spirit of being freaking proud of myself and also knowing I'm about to be fat shamed on the Internet, I present to you me, a 38 year old mom and teacher, doing a thing I was afraid to do when I was a 14 year old gymnast. Next week: add a full (and straighten my legs) pic.twitter.com/4YpFRArgtd — Nicole Clemens (@Nicolemens) February 18, 2020

Clemes told Scary Mommy it took her about 25 years to land the layout.

Via Scary Mommy