5-Year-Old Brings Entire Kindergarten Class To Witness His Adoption

There was "not a dry eye" in Judge Patricia D. Gardner's courtroom when Michael Clark Jr. was welcomed into a new family.

The room was full for the 5-year-old's adoption ceremony, not only full of his new mom and dad, but his entire Kindergarten class, whom was there to celebrate this joyous occasion with.

Kerry McKee, Michael's kindergarten teacher at Wealthy Elementary School in East Grand Rapids, Michigan, invited Michael's kindergarten class to support him, and to help educate the class on adoption.

Via USA Today