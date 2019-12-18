5-Year-Old Raises Money To Pay Off Lunch Debt For 123 Students

5-year-old Katelynn Hardee was a little confused after overhearing some parents at her elementary school talk about the difficulties they face paying for after-school programs.

Her mother Karina tried to explain, telling CNN, “I just tried to explain to her that sometimes people aren’t as fortunate and that we need to try to be kind and give when we can.”

So, Katelynn took that message to heart.

Earlier this month, she set up a display outside her home, selling hot cocoa, cider, and cookies, and she was able to raise in total a sum of $80. She and her mom donated all her earnings to Breeze Hill Elementary School, which was able to pay off the lunch debt for 123 students.

This 5-year-old paid off the lunch balances for 123 students by selling cocoa and cookies https://t.co/cQzRJoJzEg pic.twitter.com/wscwsWWVLP — CNN (@CNN) December 18, 2019

Breeze Hill Principal Lori Higley commended Katelynn’s act of kindness, saying it sparked a conversation among the other students on how they, too, can make a difference.

Now, Katelynn is determined to keep #KikisKindnessProject running, hoping to help pay off the lunch debt for students all across the Vista Unified School District in California.

After all those accounts are paid off, she will put the extra money toward supporting school systems that would otherwise be removed due to budget cuts.

Via NY Post