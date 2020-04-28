6-Year-Old Keeps Neighbors Entertained With Drive-By Joke Stand

6-year-old Callaghan McLaughlin wanted to come up with a way to help spread a little cheer around his neighborhood.

Since he loves jokes so much, Callaghan set up a "drive-by" joke stand, that passersby can enjoy while out for a walk or drive in the neighborhood. His mother Kelsea McLaughlin told Yahoo Life, "Callaghan has been actively telling us one-liners and knock-knock jokes for the past six months or so. We felt it was time for a fresh audience!"

And lucky for all of us, Callaghan delivers his jokes totally free of charge!

Brilliant idea from Callaghan McLaughlin, a six-year-old in Saanich...He set-up a walk-by joke stand to brighten people's day.



So simple, yet so genius--

.

--: Kelsea McLaughlin pic.twitter.com/wcKDDXAsIC — Graham Cox (@vanislandgee) April 27, 2020

Callaghan first set up his joke stand April 14. His mom said, "He typically sets up around 9:30 a.m. and spends about an hour outside. He goes back after lunch for another hour and a half or so. Our front yard also has a pretty neat treehouse so he toggles back and forth when he spots a potential ‘customer’ approaching."

Need a laugh during these stressful times? Callaghan McLaughlin, a 6-year-old boy in Cadboro Bay, has you covered with his free walk-by/drive-by joke stand. @MikeMcArthur_vi stopped by to check it out. pic.twitter.com/vfU3UMmApJ — All Points West (@AllPointsWestBC) April 24, 2020

Callaghan has started to receive some attention as well, most notably from fellow Canadian and the ever-hilarious Ryan Reynolds.

Hero. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 26, 2020

But Callaghan really enjoys the attention he's getting from his community. He said, "“I like getting to be outside and sometimes my friends walk by that I haven’t seen for a while from school,. My principal came by too!”

Via Yahoo!