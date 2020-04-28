6-Year-Old Keeps Neighbors Entertained With Drive-By Joke Stand

April 28, 2020
Wooden Stall, Stand, White Background

(Photo by Getty Images)

6-year-old Callaghan McLaughlin wanted to come up with a way to help spread a little cheer around his neighborhood.

Since he loves jokes so much, Callaghan set up a "drive-by" joke stand, that passersby can enjoy while out for a walk or drive in the neighborhood.  His mother Kelsea McLaughlin told Yahoo Life, "Callaghan has been actively telling us one-liners and knock-knock jokes for the past six months or so.  We felt it was time for a fresh audience!"

And lucky for all of us, Callaghan delivers his jokes totally free of charge!

Callaghan first set up his joke stand April 14.  His mom said, "He typically sets up around 9:30 a.m. and spends about an hour outside.  He goes back after lunch for another hour and a half or so. Our front yard also has a pretty neat treehouse so he toggles back and forth when he spots a potential ‘customer’ approaching."

Callaghan has started to receive some attention as well, most notably from fellow Canadian and the ever-hilarious Ryan Reynolds.

But Callaghan really enjoys the attention he's getting from his community.  He said, "“I like getting to be outside and sometimes my friends walk by that I haven’t seen for a while from school,.  My principal came by too!”

Via Yahoo!

