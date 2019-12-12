67-Year-Old Grandmother Set To Graduate From Texas Tech University

San Juanita Valenciano is all set to graduate from Texas Tech University on December 13.

Valenciano isn't your typical undergrad, however.

She first started her college education in 1971!

The 67-year-old grandmother was first enrolled at Lubbock Christian University, before entually transferring to Tech. However, she put school on hold all those years ago to get married and start a family.

Two years ago, Valenciano decided it was finally time to head back to school. She said, "When we were growing up, my mom always instilled in us that getting an education was important. No one could take that away from you."

Raider red runs deep in the Valenciano family. Her husband and all three children are Texas Tech alumni, and she also has two grandchildren that currently attend the university.

