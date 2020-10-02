67-year-old woman who calls herself "Lady Ninja" takes down home intruder with jiu jitsu

Lorenza Marrujo is a woman not to be trifled with.

Earlier this week, 59-year-old Donald Prestwood broke into a senior apartment complex in Fontana, California. Apparently, Prestonwood, who was intoxicated, was looking for his girlfriend.

Well he didn't find her room, but he did find the room her 81-year-old mother, and he started attacking her! The elderly woman started yelling for help, and that's when Marrujo busted into the room.

She ran down form her own apartment, and unbeknownst to Prestonwood, has YEARS of martial arts training under her belt, having studied jiu jitsu from 1981 to 2007. Marrujo's favorite song to train to? "Eye of the Tiger!"

Marrujo bent Prestonwood's fingers back, elbowed him in his sternum, and took him down to the ground and held him until the cops were able to arrive at the scene.

Video of 67-Year-Old Fontana Woman Takes Down Intruder

Marrujo's only regret is that her jiu jitsu skills are a little rusty. She told reporters, "I would have done more damage to him."

Via CBS LA