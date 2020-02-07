7-Eleven To Test First Cashierless Store At Headquarters In Irving

The convenience chain 7-Eleven announced earlier this week their intentions to erect their first cashierless location, right in our own backyard.

The chain will launch the first-of-its-kind store at the headquarters in Irving, after testing a mobile checkout app called Scan & Pay at a number of Dallas locations in November 2018 and New York stores in August 2019.

7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto said in a press release last August, “Retail technology is evolving at a rapid pace and customer expectations are driving the evolution. Our team is dedicated to continuing 7-Eleven's legacy of innovation with industry-leading digital solutions."

Video of 7-Eleven Tests Cashierless Store At North Texas Headquarters

7-Eleven Senior Vice President Mani Suri said of the chain’s new venture, “Ultimately, our goal is to exceed consumers' expectations for faster, easier transactions and a seamless shopping experience. Introducing new store technology to 7-Eleven employees first has proven to be a very productive way to test and learn before launching to a wider audience. This in-house, custom-built technology by 7-Eleven engineers is designed for our current and future customers. Mobile Checkout is just one more way we can make someone's day a little easier and give 7-Eleven customers a convenient checkout alternative to waiting in line during a store's busiest times of day.”

The store's app uses algorithms and "predictive technology" to separate individual customers' purchases from other customers' purchases, though employees will still be necessary for those who wish to purchase cigarettes, lottery tickets, and other products with age limits.

Via Fox Business