7.31.20 Miles in the Morning with Jace Fletcher, Corn Dog with No Name
TODAY, Corn Dog with No name reopens its doors!
Though the State Fair of Texas has been canceled, you can still get your corn dog fix!
When @statefairoftx announced its cancellation on July 7th, hearts unsurprisingly broke across the Great State of Texas. What we didn't see coming was the fair food craze that quickly ensued. Our phone, which had been mostly quiet since the pandemic, has literally not stopped ringing. A flood of catering requests have poured in. We have been stuck at home for four long months safely quarantining and mourning the loss of our concessions events and little restaurant, which was only open for six short weeks. We were missing our colleagues and friends, and patiently, prayerfully waiting for the world to resume some level of normalcy. We didn't know when to anticipate reopening, if ever. Now, only three weeks later, you've brought us back to life, DFW! We're forever grateful for your support and cannot wait to serve you again this weekend! Please help us spread the word! . Preview of the CornDog / Funnel Cake Drive-thru! Here's what you need to know... . Curbside Drive-thru ONLY: Fri 7/31: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sat 8/1: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. . COVID Menu: Go to bit.ly/cdwnnmenu Corn Dogs (all of them) Funnel Cake (w/ sugar) Fried Corn French Fries Fresh Lemonade Sodas Booze & Brews . Menu and hours subject to change. Keeping things simple to start but will be adding fun fried bites weekly. Stay tuned! . Remember, credit cards only, and please stay in your car! . Fry deeply, Vic & Jace F.
Today's the day! CornDog drive-thru logistics Screenshot & Zoom -- . Today 5PM-9PM Tmrw 11AM-9PM . Go to bit.ly/cdwnnmenu for menu, or click on link in bio
Miles in the Morning spoke with Jace Fletcher about what it means to reopen in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, and some NEW surprises we might come to see at Corn Dog with No Name!