75-Year-Old Sets Hospital Bed On Fire To Get Nurse’s Attention

John David King felt that the nurses at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach hospital were ignoring him.

So, the 75-year-old felt the only logical thing to do was set his hospital bed on fire. Of, course right?

According to a police report, King set a plastic bag on fire, of which his roommate told him to immediately put it out. King complied, but it wasn’t too long before he reignited the flame. The roommate told the nurses, “The (expletive) in here lit his bed on fire. I can’t breathe. The smoke is in the room.”

After nurses made their way into the room to out the flames, King attempted to escape the grounds by taking an elevator. He didn’t get far.

King was arrested on a felony charge of arson. He was originally admitted into the hospital for respiratory failure ,and admitted he had no intention of harming himself or anyone else, records show.

Via Click Orlando