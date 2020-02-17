8-Year-Old Has The Best Birthday Party Ever As Friends Dress Up And Take Over Target

February 17, 2020
Brayden Lawrence just had the best birthday party, ever.

The now 8-year-old invited a group of her friends to dress up and celebrate at her favorite place in the world, Target!

The kids dressed in the Target red shirt and khakis, complete with nametags provided by the store manager, who opened the store up to the party before the big lunchtime rush.  They participated in a scavenger hunt, where they had to find items, and then later put them back on a shelf (like any good employee!), and all the girls were given a gift card to purchase any one item.  

When they selected their items, Brayden herself handled the checking out!

The party started at 10am, and finished before the big rush at noon, and Brayden loved every minute of it. She said, “We shopped at Target and we got whatever I want and that's all.”

