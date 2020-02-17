8-Year-Old Has The Best Birthday Party Ever As Friends Dress Up And Take Over Target

Brayden Lawrence just had the best birthday party, ever.

The now 8-year-old invited a group of her friends to dress up and celebrate at her favorite place in the world, Target!

My niece really just had her 8th birthday at Target lol! She’s obsessed -- pic.twitter.com/NGJz7xB3JG — Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

The kids dressed in the Target red shirt and khakis, complete with nametags provided by the store manager, who opened the store up to the party before the big lunchtime rush. They participated in a scavenger hunt, where they had to find items, and then later put them back on a shelf (like any good employee!), and all the girls were given a gift card to purchase any one item.

We got all the kids uniforms & walkies and the manager made them name tags! They did a scavenger hunt where they had to find stuff throughout the store and then put it back afterwards since that’s what employees do -- — Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

When they selected their items, Brayden herself handled the checking out!

We bought all the kids gift cards to spend on an item of their choice and my niece got to check them out! Thanks so much @Target Campcreek!!!! pic.twitter.com/dcfssKC5CS — Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

The party started at 10am, and finished before the big rush at noon, and Brayden loved every minute of it. She said, “We shopped at Target and we got whatever I want and that's all.”

Seriously Manager Albert was the best!!! Thanks so much @Target!!!! pic.twitter.com/nbYy4dUIIH — Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

Via CNN