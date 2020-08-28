8.27.20 What Are Your Favorite Pseudosciences?

August 28, 2020
We want to know what your favorite Pseudosciences are!

The fun things that you may believe in despite the fact that there is evidence to prove it doesn't exist!

Such as Bigfoot.  Or the Loch Ness Monster.  Or Ghosts.

What do YOU believe in?

