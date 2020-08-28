8.28.20 Rebekah's Texting Conundrum

Rebekah has a little bit of a problem.

Having moved into her new house, Friday morning was the first time she was able to use her brand new shower. She wanted to text her husband James that her first shower felt AMAZING.

Unfortunately, the message meant for James went to her dad instead.

So here's where the problem arises.

SHould Rebekah tell her dad that text was meant for James, and then let his mind wander about what that could possibly mean, or should she just let it go?

We need your advice!