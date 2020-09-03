9.03.20 Husband Doesn't Want Wife To Make More Money

Miles in the Morning told the story of a woman who is having some trouble with her husband.

They've been together for ten years, married for eight, and share two children together. She was recently offered a promotion at work.

Herein lies the trouble.

He does not want her to take the job, as she would begin making more money than he, and he considers it a "personal affront" that a wife would make more money than her husband.

Rebekah has some "thoughts" on this dude...