9.03.20 Husband Doesn't Want Wife To Make More Money
September 3, 2020
Miles in the Morning told the story of a woman who is having some trouble with her husband.
They've been together for ten years, married for eight, and share two children together. She was recently offered a promotion at work.
Herein lies the trouble.
He does not want her to take the job, as she would begin making more money than he, and he considers it a "personal affront" that a wife would make more money than her husband.
Rebekah has some "thoughts" on this dude...