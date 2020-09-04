9.04.20 Caller Fights Snake While On The Phone

This may have been the most random and hilarious call in Miles in the Morning history.

They were looking for different grilling recipes to try out during the holiday weekend, and one particular gentleman deicded to call in with his cherry-brownie recipe.

Obviously, that sounds delicious, but as Kurtis from Gun Barrel City was trying to explain how to make them, he ran into a bit of a problem, in the form of a snake that had begun chasing him.

In between the labored breaths and whacks at the snake with a baseball bat, Kurtis was able to explain how to make those delicious cherry brownies, and though the recipe sounds amazing, the phone call itself was the highlight!