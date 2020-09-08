9.08.20 Hockey Terms Quiz

Your Dallas Stars are currently in the NHL's Western Conference Finals!

They win this series, they advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for their chance to secure the championship in this crazy 2019-2020 NHL season.

As great as the Stars are playing, there is no doubt they are the oft forgotten professional franchise of the major sports in DFW.

That being said, Miles in the Morning decided to quiz themselves on certain hockey terms you may have not heard before. Feel free to work these in any conversation you might have during any watch party you might be attending.

Go Stars!