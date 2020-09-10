9.10.20 Should An Ex Comment On A Facebook Post?

Miles in the Morning always loves diving into questions about relationships!

A friend of Jeff's was with a woman for over a decade. Never married. They brokeup within the past year.

This man posted a picture, and the ex commented on it! Now in this year, SHE got married to a new beau! She got married the weekend before!

Is it weird for this woman to comment on an ex's Facebook post, so soon after she got married? Is it weird for ANY ex to comment on a post from their former lover?

How does her new husband feel about all this?