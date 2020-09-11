9.11.20 Movies You Watched Way Too Young

Believe it or not, Jeff's kids have already watched The Godfather.

So this got Miles in the Morning thinking, what are other movies you watched when you were WAY too young.

Rebekah snuck a peak at Dirty Dancing when she wasn't supposed to. Luckey watched Titanic and it scarred him for life. Jeff had an awkward moment with a babysitter where they both watch Stripes. But what about you?

What other movies did you see that you definitely should not have?