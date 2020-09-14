9.14.20 ...And Then I Was Fired

So most of us have probably had the unfortunate experience of getting fired from a job.

As terrible as it is, sometimes the story that comes from it makes up for the dismissal.

Miles in the Morning combed the popular hashtag #AndThenIWasFired to find some of the best stories of people getting let go after an unfortunate incident.

Unfortunately for Jeff, an incident with a tray of Strawberry Daiquiris and a woman wearing a white blouse led to his firing from Red Lobster.

What are some of your ...And Then I Was Fired stories?

1997

[arriving at work>

My boss: Tim, is that whiskey on your breath?

Me: What? No.

MB: I smell whiskey on you

Me: It's vodka, you uncultured swine

#AndThenIWasFired — Tim* (@timhasissues) November 11, 2019

I wrapped my bosses office in tin foil. #AndthenIwasFired pic.twitter.com/rZe47IpK1v — Chief Resistance Officer (@crushthebigots) November 11, 2019