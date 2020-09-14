9.14.20 ...And Then I Was Fired

September 14, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

So most of us have probably had the unfortunate experience of getting fired from a job.

As terrible as it is, sometimes the story that comes from it makes up for the dismissal.

Miles in the Morning combed the popular hashtag #AndThenIWasFired to find some of the best stories of people getting let go after an unfortunate incident.

Unfortunately for Jeff, an incident with a tray of Strawberry Daiquiris and a woman wearing a white blouse led to his firing from Red Lobster.

What are some of your ...And Then I Was Fired stories?

Tags: 
Miles In The Morning
MITM
Audio
Podcasts
Job
Career
And Then I Was Fired
Social Media
Twitter
funny