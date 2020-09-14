9.14.20 Emergencies While Driving

This goes without saying, but you should always be at your most attentive when you're driving.

You're in control of a 2,500 pound machine, so it's best to keep your hands at 10 and 2 and eyes on the road at all times, right?

But what happens when something happens to you in the act of driving? Say a snake appears from under your hood. Or somehow, a bee makes its way into your car while you're in the middle of the highway.

What do you do? How do you handle the distraction?

Well, Miles in the Morning delved into this very topic. Watch out for those bees, now.